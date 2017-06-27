Escapee From W.S. Key Correctional Center Caught

Officials at William S. Key Correctional Center in Ft. Supply said an inmate escaped from the facility Monday night.

Inmate Norman B. Kelley is described as a 27-year-old white male, 5'8" tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Correctional officers also said the inmate has a history of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

UPDATE: The Woodward County Sheriff's office said Kelley is back in custody.