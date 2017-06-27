OHP Report: Pedestrian Killed In Canadian County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OHP Report: Pedestrian Killed In Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One person is dead as a result of a head-on pedestrian collision in El Reno, police said. 

The crash occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m. Monday June 26, on Interstate 40 at Banner Road. According to authorities, a Kia Forte driven by a white female, age 62 of Dodge City, Kansas was traveling westbound in the middle lane when she struck 45 year old Renee Paterson of Montesano, Washington. 

Officials said Patterson was standing in the roadway. The condition of the driver was considered normal and she was uninjured. 

The medical examiner pronounced Patterson dead at the scene. 

