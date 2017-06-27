3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Noble County

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled residents early Tuesday morning near the town of Red Rock in far northern Oklahoma.

The earthquake was recorded at approximately 1:07 a.m. about nine miles east of Billings, ten miles southwest of Marland and 70 miles north of Oklahoma City.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.