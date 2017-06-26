Sex Offender Skirts Law, Gives Fake Address To Registry

A sex offender is caught skirting the law and it put him dangerously close to children, authorities said.

The Grady County Sheriff's Office arrested Timothy Darrell Stone for failure to register as a sex offender.

"He lied about where he was living, he lied about who was living in the home with him, he lied about where he was working ... he lied about everything," explained Undersheriff Rusty Pyle.

The level III, aggravated sex offender is accused of cheating the system for years by registering as a transient or homeless person in Oklahoma City.

He actually lived in rural Grady County near Cement, Oklahoma.

A resident came forward with information late last week.

When deputies confronted Stone about his deception, they said he lied again.

"He is one that thought he would get by with this forever," said Pyle.

In 1999, Stone was convicted of predatory sexual assault of a child in Illinois.

Ten years later, he popped up on Oklahoma's sex offender registry.

He eventually confessed for at least four years, he'd been driving to the Oklahoma City sex offender registration unit every week to register as a transient.

Stone allegedly claimed he was living at a landfill near SW 15 and Council Road.

Pyle said while he was off the grid, he was staying in a home with minor children, which is a violation of his probation.

He was also allegedly near children at Shannon Springs Park the weekend before he was confronted by deputies.

"He just kind of ducked his head and said you’re right and then he started telling us everything," said Pyle.

Stone was arrested and booked into the Grady County jail. His bond is set at $10,000