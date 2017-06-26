Investigation Into Deadly OKC Officer-Involved Shooting Continues

Oklahoma City police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting left Deveonte Johnson, 24, dead. The deadly exchange happened near the intersection of Southwest 15th St. and South Robinson Ave. Sunday evening.

Police said Johnson was pointing a pistol at cars as they passed through the intersection. There were several 911 calls made and police said one witness reported hearing a pop.

Officer Brandon Lee arrived on the scene first. Police said he used his car as a shield as Johnson approached him. Officer Clayton Sergeant arrived a short time later and issued several commands for Johnson to drop his weapon.

“The suspect instead went around the vehicle towards the back of the vehicle and directly in front of the officers,” said Capt. Paco Balderrama, Oklahoma City Police Department. “At that point, that’s when officer Clayton Sergeant discharged his weapon in the direction of the suspect, striking him multiple times.”

His mother Shaqua Renfro spoke to News 9 and said she was shocked when police called her about the shooting.

“I’m trying to hold up the best I can for everybody else. His little brothers and sisters,” said Renfro. “It’s hard.”

Johnson was the oldest of her five children. She said the behavior police described moments before he died is out of character.

“Really shy, quiet,” said Renfro. “He wasn’t one that’s all rowdy and stuff like that.”

Police said the exchange between Johnson and officers lasted 10 to 15 seconds and was captured on the officer's body cameras. This was not Johnson's first run-in with the law. He was charged with robbery in 2012 and served time in prison.

Renfro said her son was trying to put his past behind home and focus on the future.

“Last week we had talked about getting insurance on him and stuff like that,” said Renfro. “He even asked me if I wanted any grandkids. So I said, 'When the time is right.'”

Officer Sergeant is on paid administrative leave. Detectives will interview both officers this week and body camera video will be released next week or early next week.