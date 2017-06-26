Dozens Of State Artifacts Prepped For 100-Year Time Capsule

A Native American flute, official state lapel pins and a turkey call from the Oklahoma lieutenant governor's annual turkey shoot are among the items being placed in a 100-year time capsule to be buried at the state Capitol.More >>
A Native American flute, official state lapel pins and a turkey call from the Oklahoma lieutenant governor's annual turkey shoot are among the items being placed in a 100-year time capsule to be buried at the state Capitol.More >>
Our skies will become mostly clear Monday evening. With a front hanging around to our north, there will be an outside chance of isolated storms Monday evening and overnight in northern and northwest Oklahoma.More >>
Our skies will become mostly clear Monday evening. With a front hanging around to our north, there will be an outside chance of isolated storms Monday evening and overnight in northern and northwest Oklahoma.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.