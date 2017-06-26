Dozens Of State Artifacts Prepped For 100-Year Time Capsule - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dozens Of State Artifacts Prepped For 100-Year Time Capsule

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
A Native American flute, official state lapel pins and a turkey call from the Oklahoma lieutenant governor's annual turkey shoot are among the items being placed in a 100-year time capsule to be buried at the state Capitol.

Gov. Mary Fallin joined other state leaders Monday for a ceremony at the Capitol to dedicate the stainless steel capsule.

The box will be filled with artifacts, sealed and placed in a wall inside a wall in the new Capitol rotunda once renovations to the 100-year-old building are completed in the next few years.

This week is the 100-year anniversary of the Capitol's dedication, which was held in June 1917 just months after the U.S. officially joined its allies to fight in World War I.

