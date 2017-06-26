Mostly Clear Skies Monday Evening In OKC Metro

Our skies will become mostly clear Monday evening. With a front hanging around to our north, there will be an outside chance of isolated storms Monday evening and overnight in northern and northwest Oklahoma. Most will stay dry.

Temperatures drop to the upper 60s.

We're looking at a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday with a very slight chance rain. Only a few lucky will see any raindrops. Temperatures will be a couple degrees below normal in the upper 80s.