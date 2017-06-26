CBO: 22 Million More Would Be Without Health Insurance Over Next - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

CBO: 22 Million More Would Be Without Health Insurance Over Next Decade Under Senate Bill

Twenty-two million more people would be without health insurance over the next decade under Senate Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, according to an analysis released Monday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The cost estimate comes days before the Senate is expected to vote on the measure before lawmakers leave Washington for their week-long July 4 recess. And even with the clock ticking, leadership has not secured enough votes yet to pass it.

They need 51 votes to pass the 142-page measure, which means they need at least 50 senators to support it, with Vice President Mike Pence as the tie-breaking vote. Assuming all Democrats vote against the bill, more than three Republican "no" votes would kill the legislation. Five Senate Republicans have so far publicly said they oppose the current form: Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Dean Heller of Nevada and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Johnson and Heller have suggested it will be challenging to persuade them to vote in favor.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who has expressed strong concerns about the measure, had been waiting for the CBO score before making a decision about her position.

Under the House-passed health care bill, which slightly differs from the Senate's version, 23 million more people would be without health insurance over the next decade, CBO projected in an analysis released on May 24. 

  Dozens Of State Artifacts Prepped For 100-Year Time Capsule

    A Native American flute, official state lapel pins and a turkey call from the Oklahoma lieutenant governor's annual turkey shoot are among the items being placed in a 100-year time capsule to be buried at the state Capitol.

  Mostly Clear Skies Monday Evening In OKC Metro

    Our skies will become mostly clear Monday evening. With a front hanging around to our north, there will be an outside chance of isolated storms Monday evening and overnight in northern and northwest Oklahoma.

