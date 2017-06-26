Pursuit Ends In Fiery Crash In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pursuit Ends In Fiery Crash In SW OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were on the scene of a pursuit Monday afternoon that ended in a fiery crash in far southwest Oklahoma City.

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) initiated the chase after the passenger of the vehicle slid over into the driver's seat and drove away while the driver was being interviewed during a traffic stop along Interstate 40.

The suspect crashed his vehicle in the area of SE 59 St. and S. Cimarron Road. As a result of the crash, the vehicle burst into flames and ignited a small grass fire. 

EMSA was called out to the scene, but the suspect only sustained minor injuries. 

Agents estimated there was about 80 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle that caught on fire after the crash.

Canadian County Sheriff's deputies and Oklahoma City police officers also joined in on the chase.

