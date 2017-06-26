Yukon Man Accused Of Attempted Murder, Arson For Calumet Mobile Home Fire

Deputies arrested 53-year-old Stacey Durrett at Yukon motel on the same day they say he attempted to set his cousin’s trailer home on fire, with the cousin and the cousin’s son both still inside.

A Yukon man is facing charges of attempted murder and arson after investigators say he intentionally set a Calumet mobile home on fire.

Officers were first called out to the scene for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they found the home engulfed in flames and spoke with the victim. According to investigators, the victim said Durrett tried to lock him inside the home using an extension cord on the door handle, preventing it from opening.

The victim told Durrett that he was going to kill his son too, and said Durrett told him he’d let his son out. As soon as Durrett opened the door, both the victim and his son ran out, just before investigators say a propane tank exploded, igniting the home.

A witness later spotted Durrett at a Yukon motel and officers responded. Investigators say, while being interviewed, Durrett admitted he was at the home earlier and had tied an extension cord to the door handle.

“I am thankful no one was killed in this arson. With law enforcement working together, we were able to quickly track down our “Bad guy” and take him into custody,” said Canadian County Sheriff, Chris West.

Durrett was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail on two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree arson. His bond was set at $150,000.