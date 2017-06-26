High Court Reinstates Trump Travel Ban, Will Hear Arguments

The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration mostly enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration mostly enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More >>
In May of 1986, Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall was reported missing from the Loco area, which is about 40 miles northwest of Ardmore. This morning, a search warrant was executed in southeastern Stephens County at Duvall's former home.More >>
In May of 1986, Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall was reported missing from the Loco area, which is about 40 miles northwest of Ardmore. This morning, a search warrant was executed in southeastern Stephens County at Duvall's former home.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.