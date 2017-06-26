#GoodbyeLacey - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

#GoodbyeLacey

Tuesday is News 9 meteorologist Lacey Swope's last day with us here in Oklahoma City. She's moving up the turnpike to Tulsa to join our sister station News On 6's team. We'll miss seeing her everyday but she still is and will always be a part of the Griffin Communications family.

We would also like to welcome Robyn King, our newest meteorologist! Robyn comes to News 9 and Oklahoma City from WTWO in southern Indiana. She'll be taking over Lacey's morning duties, keeping you up to date on the latest forecast and traffic conditions.

