Possible Closure Of OKCPS Elementary School Latest Blow To Education Crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Coming on the heels of a significant vandalization, Oklahoma City school board officials are set to vote on temporarily closing North Highland Elementary tonight due to a staffing crisis.

With just over a month left in the summer break, North Highland has neither a principal nor any office staff and only four core teachers are set to return. School officials also tell us students would be reassigned to nearby Britton Elementary if the school is closed.

This staffing crisis, though, is statewide. The state school board just approved over 220 emergency teachers. That's compared to just 77 at the same meeting last year. This weekend, Republican representative Leslie Osbourn said, even in Mustang, 17 teachers decided not to re-sign with the school immediately after the legislative session.

"This is one of our abject failures this year," Osbourn said, "that we did not move something to move forward with teacher pay. We aren't able to recruit bright, young people to go into the field and when they do, they leave the state and we're not able to retain the ones we need to retain. Shame on us on not getting something done and working together."

The vote to close North Highland or not is set for 5:30 p.m. tonight. A rally is expected to be held in hopes the school will stay open.

