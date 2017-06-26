Gas Prices In OKC Fall 3.4 Cents Per Gallon In Past Week

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.87/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

The statewide average is $1.95/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $1.99/g.

As motorists pack their cars in preparation for the July 4 holiday, gasoline prices continue their widespread drop, falling in all five states over the last week, as retail prices play catch up for the falling price of crude oil, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at Gasbuddy.

Including the change in gas prices in Oklahoma City during the past week, prices yesterday were 17.9 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 19.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 11.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.7 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

