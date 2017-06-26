Capitol Celebrates Centennial - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Capitol Celebrates Centennial

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The State Capitol's celebrates it's 100th birthday on Friday, June 30th, but today there will be a ceremony to celebrate the centennial.

The ceremony is highlighted by a time capsule, planned to be opened 100 years from now. Artifacts donated to the time capsule will be displayed in the Capitol's 4th floor rotunda today starting at 1 p.m. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m.

The celebration will also feature a painting of the Capitol hanging inside and a guest book for visitors to sign and leave a message that will be included in the time capsule.

The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority will rebroadcast "Stateline: Oklahoma Rising", at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

