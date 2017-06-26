Vandals Leave Significant Damage at North Highland Elementary School

Oklahoma City Public School officials are assessing significant damage left behind by vandals at a northwest Oklahoma City elementary school.

Friday night at North Highland Elementary, near NW 82nd & N. Robinson, suspects smashed windows, destroyed classrooms and offices and threw paint on the walls. All this while school officials have yet to vote on whether to shut down the school. North Highland is said to be in a crisis with not enough staff returning next year, which is likely to be considered during Monday's vote.

OKCPS officials issued the following statement regarding the vandalism and burglary at the school.

“On Friday night, North Highland Elementary was vandalized and sustained significant damage to a large part of the building, particularly the office spaces, hallways, classrooms and the showcase area where windows were smashed, school equipment was destroyed and paint was thrown on walls. District teams are now working around the clock to assess the damage, catalog items believed to have been stolen and secure the facility from further harm. OKCPS is also working with police and will be providing the security footage of the individuals who are responsible for the vandalism and theft of these public resources, which are so critical to the education of our children.”

Officials said they do not have an estimate on the cost of damages at this time. An OKCPS security team is working with police and said they will share a suspect description within the next few days.

No summer school or other community events were planned at the facility which might have been impacted by the need for extensive clean-up/repairs, said the district.