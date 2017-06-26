OKCPS Assess Damage Left By Vandals At Metro School

Oklahoma City Public School officials are assessing the significant damage at an elementary school targeted by vandals.

Officers responded at North Highland Elementary after reports of vandalism to the school.

“[The school] sustained significant damage to a large part of the building, particularly the office spaces, hallways, classrooms and the showcase area..." the district stated.

The OKCPS district has addressed more than 100 cases of vandalism at school properties in the past year. District teams are still assessing damage and cataloging stolen objects for law enforcement.

OKCPD released the following images of the suspects.

The vandalism at the school arises as administrators review whether or not to shut down the school. North Highland is undergoing a staffing emergency, just a few weeks before classes are set to commence.

The school received an outpouring of support with offers to help clean-up and repair the school. Anyone wishing to donate can visit The Foundation for OKCPS.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com