Officials Respond To Reported Fire At Oklahoma County Courthouse

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities were called out to the Oklahoma County Courthouse Monday morning after an off-duty police officer saw sparks coming from the top floor of the building.

OKC Fire was dispatched at 3:03 a.m. with 80 firefighters. The department said after thorough investigation, officials discovered no fire. Instead, workers on the 9th floor of the building were using cutting torches to tear out holding cells.

Officials report the work was taking place next to a window, and sparks from the cutting were visible from the street level. Work at the courthouse will continue for approximately the next week. 

The top two floor were holding cells at a time when the courthouse also housed the sheriff's department. 

