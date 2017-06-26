Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 25, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 25, 2017

Posted:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Dean, Steve and John discuss whether Terrance Ferguson, drafted by the Thunder this week, is a good fit for the team. 

-Dean, Steve and John assign their "grades" for how the Thunder performed in the 2017 NBA Draft 

-Ahead of the MVP announcement, the guys reveal their Top 10 Russell Westbrook plays from this past season

-Lincoln Riley announces coaching staff responsibilities for the upcoming season

-Lincoln Riley's salary in detail

-Former OSU point guard Jawun Evans drafted 

-The guys Play The Percentages

