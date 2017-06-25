Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Officer, Parked Car In Lincoln Co.

An Agra Police Officer is recovering in the hospital following an overnight crash in Lincoln County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Officer Bradley Jackson was sitting in his patrol car next to the street when a pickup crashed into him and another parked car.

Officer Jackson was life-flighted to Integris in OKC. News 9 was told he's in good condition.

The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Jason Eddards, of Cushing, OK, was arrested for DUI.

The person in the other parked car wasn't seriously hurt.