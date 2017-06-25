Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Officer, Parked Car I - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Officer, Parked Car In Lincoln Co.

Posted: Updated:
An Agra Police Officer is recovering in the hospital following an overnight crash in Lincoln County. An Agra Police Officer is recovering in the hospital following an overnight crash in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Agra Police Officer is recovering in the hospital following an overnight crash in Lincoln County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Officer Bradley Jackson was sitting in his patrol car next to the street when a pickup crashed into him and another parked car.

Officer Jackson was life-flighted to Integris in OKC. News 9 was told he's in good condition.

The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Jason Eddards, of Cushing, OK, was arrested for DUI.

The person in the other parked car wasn't seriously hurt.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.