2 Critical, Including Cyril Police Officer, After Two-Vehicle Crash

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
CADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two people, including a Cyril Police Officer, are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:43 a.m. at the intersection of County Street 2660 and County Road 1430 just north of Cyril, Oklahoma, in Caddo County.

Officer Bryan Janz, 34, of Apache, Oklahoma was transported in critical condition to OU Medical Center.

The two other victims, Diego Arevalo, 56, and Marianne Arevalo, 55, both of Anadarko, Oklahoma, were transported to a local hospital. Diego remains in critical condition and Marianne was treated and released. 

OHP says troopers are investigating what led up to the crash, but say it was raining at the time.

