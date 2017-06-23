Police Looking For Leads In Garvin County Murder

It's been almost a week since the body of Robert Leon Deal III, Bobby to his friends, was found in the bed of his pickup truck in rural Garvin County.

He had been loosely tied up and shot. Now police say they have no solid leads in the case.

Robert Deal Jr. is doing something no father should ever have to do, he's planning his son's funeral.

"I'm torn up,” Deal said. “I'm tore up when they told me it could be him. When they confirmed it yesterday afternoon, I went all to pieces."

Deal said his 41-year-old son was never in trouble. He says his son spent his time volunteering for several churches and studying his Bible.

"Deeply religious,” Deal said. “Every night he'd read the Bible and write down verses."

Sheriff Larry Rhoades of Garvin County said Bobby Deal had never been in trouble.

"We've had no reports that he was a violent person by no means or really involved in anything criminal." Sheriff Rhoades says it just doesn't make sense that someone would want to kill someone like that. "We've been investigating leads on this, and really they've taken us nowhere to date."

The sheriff hopes someone who knows something calls his office, even anonymously.

Deal says he forgives the person who killed his son. He's planning a closed casket ceremony. He wants to remember his son the way he was the night before he was murdered.

"He reached around me and got his hand on my other arm and said ‘I love you dad’ and hugged me and turned and walked away. That's how I want to remember my boy,” said Deal.

If you have any information about the murder, call Garvin County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP. The sheriff says calls can remain anonymous and can lead to cash rewards.