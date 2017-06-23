Cold Front Sweeps Through The State, Overnight Showers And Storms Possible

Crews have gotten a handle on a mobile home fire in a rural area just to the south of the town of Newalla.More >>
Crews have gotten a handle on a mobile home fire in a rural area just to the south of the town of Newalla.More >>
A cold front has swept through the state and drier air continues to rush in from the north.More >>
A cold front has swept through the state and drier air continues to rush in from the north.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.