Cold Front Sweeps Through The State, Overnight Showers And Storms Possible

A cold front has swept through the state and drier air continues to rush in from the north. This will allow us a very nice Friday evening, especially for late June across the area.

A north breeze will continue under partly cloudy skies and temperatures will fall to the 70’s Friday evening. So, make those patio plans now, as this is a nice treat for summer.

Overnight, a wave of energy will move in from the west allowing for showers and thunderstorms to develop. The great chances look to be just southwest of the metro area, but don’t rule out some rain and storms in the metro. Not expecting severe weather, but a few storms could be a little noisy with plenty of lightning, small hail and heavy rains.

By Saturday morning, the rain and storms will quickly diminish and move to the south. This will allow skies to become partly sunny by afternoon with highs only in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Sunday, much of the same, but we couldn’t rule out a few showers moving in the from the west during the morning hours. Highs once again will be in the 80’s under comfortable humidity values.

The heat and humidity returns as we head into next week with plenty of sunshine. So, soak up the nice break from the summer heat!