Crews Respond To Rollover Crash On The Kilpatrick Turnpike, Near Portland

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a rollover crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, near N. Portland Ave.

First responders were called out to the single-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, just to the east of Portland Ave. The vehicle, a maroon SUV, appears to have rolled at least one time and ended back on its wheels near the center divider.

Authorities have shut down the two inside lanes on the EB side of the turnpike while crews work the scene.

EMSA has been called to the scene, but so far there has not been any word of injuries at this time. The cause of the crash has not yet bee determined.

