Elk City Continues Recovery Efforts Five Weeks After Devastating Tornado

Elk City Continues Recovery Efforts Five Weeks After Devastating Tornado

Five weeks after a devastating tornado struck the town, the community of Elk City continues to put the pieces back together. 

The May 16, twister damaged over 100 homes and led to the death of one person. 

News 9's Steve Shaw is in Elk City to speak with the Police Chief along with a family who survived the tornado by taking shelter underground.  

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
