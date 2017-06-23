Oklahoma Expecting Report On Prison Population Crisis - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Expecting Report On Prison Population Crisis

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma corrections department officials expect to receive a report next week that outlines the state's prison population crisis.

The report will be presented Tuesday to board members in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma has the second-highest imprisonment rate in the country and the highest imprisonment rate for women.

In December, the corrections department said it was supervising the highest number of prisoners in its 49-year history, overseeing 61,012 people.

The figure included 26,619 in state and private prisons or halfway houses and 32,564 who are supervised by GPS monitors, community supervision or by probation and parole officers.

Nearly 1,900 more were in county jails awaiting space in prison.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.