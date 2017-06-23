Survey Shows OK One Of The Best States For Business

Despite the recent economic downturn, Oklahoma ranks near the top for being business friendly.

Chief Executive magazine placed Oklahoma at 17 in its Best States for Business survey, moving it up one notch from 2016. The state received above-average scores in taxation and regulation, workforce quality, and living environment.

It also cited a recent bill signed into law extending tax incentives to employers and employees in the aerospace industry. More than 1,100 aerospace and defense-related companies are in Oklahoma, generating more than $27 billion in sales annually and employing more than 120,000 workers.

In addition to rankings, the magazine highlighted other areas of interest including the top ten states for high tech. Oklahoma ranked tenth.