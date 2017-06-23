Survey Shows OK One Of The Best States For Business - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Survey Shows OK One Of The Best States For Business

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Despite the recent economic downturn, Oklahoma ranks near the top for being business friendly.

Chief Executive magazine placed Oklahoma at 17 in its Best States for Business survey, moving it up one notch from 2016. The state received above-average scores in taxation and regulation, workforce quality, and living environment.

It also cited a recent bill signed into law extending tax incentives to employers and employees in the aerospace industry. More than 1,100 aerospace and defense-related companies are in Oklahoma, generating more than $27 billion in sales annually and employing more than 120,000 workers.

In addition to rankings, the magazine highlighted other areas of interest including the top ten states for high tech. Oklahoma ranked tenth.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.