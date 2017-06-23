Investigation Shows OKC VA Doctor Cost Hospital $100K+

An investigation from the Inspector General into a former Oklahoma City Veteran's Affairs doctor found he may have lied about his work.

The investigation findings claim a now fired researcher misused his time with the VA, costing the VA over $102,000. The Inspector General found the researcher was working at Johns Hopkins University during his official duty hours in Oklahoma City, meaning for more than two years, the researcher was paid by both the VA and Johns Hopkins for essentially the same hours of work. It also found the hospital failed to properly supervise the staff reports.

But now the U.S. attorney's office has declined to press charges. The director of the OKC VA hospital told News 9 he actually reported the issue and corrective actions have been taken.

OKC VA Medical Center Director, Wade Vlosich added, "Our Veterans deserve the best health care and we expect our employees to uphold those standards. When we find something inappropriate we are taking swift action to address those issues because that's what our patients deserve."

Today, President Donald Trump is expected to sign the VA Accountability Bill, which makes it easier to fire VA employees.