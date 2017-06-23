Midwest City FD Installing Free Smoke Detectors Today

Heart disease is the leading killer of U.S. women, but many women and their doctors don't recognize the danger.More >>
Heart disease is the leading killer of U.S. women, but many women and their doctors don't recognize the danger.More >>
The Midwest City Fire Department and the American Red Cross are going door-to-door today to install smoke detectors.More >>
The Midwest City Fire Department and the American Red Cross are going door-to-door today to install smoke detectors.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.