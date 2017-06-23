Midwest City FD Installing Free Smoke Detectors Today

The Midwest City Fire Department and the American Red Cross are going door-to-door today to install smoke detectors. They are focusing on the city's original mile, an area that houses the city's oldest neighborhoods, just north of Tinker Air Force Base.

Today, 14 teams of 3-4 people will be walking city streets installing the smoke detectors free of charge. A command post will be set up in the parking lot of Rose Field for anyone with questions about the program.

Chesapeake employees will be passing out the free smoke detectors from 9 a.m. to noon.