Officials Say Oklahoma Elections Not Hit By Russian Hackers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Officials Say Oklahoma Elections Not Hit By Russian Hackers

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma election officials say the state’s voting systems weren’t targeted by the Russian government last year despite evidence showing more than 20 other states were targeted.

Oklahoma State Election Board spokesman Bryan Dean told The Oklahoman that there weren’t any attempts to access Oklahoma’s election systems.

“We do believe our voting system is as secure as any you’ll find,” Dean said.

The state’s optical scan system lets Oklahoma quickly count ballots but also verify them through the state’s paper ballots if needed, said Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma City, and a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“For 25 years, the Oklahoma election system has had a paper ballot and an optical scan,” he said. “It has been a very good backup for us.”

Oklahoma Election officials met with the Department of Homeland Security last year to go over an array of cybersecurity options, Dean said.

“If we needed more assistance, we would have asked for it,” he said.

No system connected to the internet is entirely hack-proof, and the election board is looking at ways to improve security, Dean said.

Jeanette Manfra, an acting deputy undersecretary at the Department of Homeland Security, testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that there is evidence that election systems in 21 states were targeted by Russian agents.

Federal officials haven’t listed the states affected, but said election officers in those states have been notified.

There’s no evidence that votes were altered, and the hacking efforts were largely aimed at obtaining voter registration information, Manfra said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.