Your 2 Cents: MAPS 3 Penny Sales Tax Extension Goes To The Voters

I'm concerned that the Oklahoma City City Council may be taking some of the shine off the MAPS star by asking voters to extend the penny tax to fix city streets. MAPS has been all about building unique projects that make Oklahoma City standout.

Here's what you had to say about it:

William first, "Regular city maintenance should be part of the annual budget. Utilizing any part of MAPS for routine city government responsibilities will kill voter enthusiasm for future projects."

Stacy says, "I agree. Maps has always been about improving our city. Using maps to provide basic maintenance is wrong."

But Jim writes, "From driving around town, I have noticed that having smooth roads and streets would be "unique"! If this goes through, don't lose heart, MAPS will never end."

And Sara says, "That's a hard one. Going to a new project for OKC or front-end damage getting there? What a quandary hmmm."

Finally, Deborah chimed in, "Double Dipping. You don't do it with Queso and you should not do it as a city to pay for what you already have the responsibility (and tax funds) to accomplish."

