Community Gathers To Remember Life Of Chickasha Pastor

Packed inside a small Chickasha church, dozens of friends and family of Pastor Michael Walworth said their good-byes.

Packed inside a small Chickasha church, dozens of friends and family of Pastor Michael Walworth said their good-byes.

Known as "Pastor Mike" he used his ministry to work with outcasts, felons and addicts. The church, standing room only, was filled with the lives he touched.

He was found dead in the front yard of his church late last week. His body charred and completely burned.

Walworth was a recovering addict himself with a criminal past. Convicted in Texas in 1998 of indecency and aggravated sexual assault with a child, he was a registered sex offender before his sentence expired in 2014.

While those at the memorial were unhappy cameras were there, one woman did say she looked beyond Walworth's past -- that he wasn't that man any more.

“Pastor Mike was a wonderful uplifting person. He helped drug addicts, he helped people that were in prison to adapt back to the world when they got out. He helped their families, their grandparents, their mothers, their wives, their children, their siblings. He was just a wonderful person.”

At this time, there aren't any new leads into Walworth's death. The medical examiner is still working to determine exactly how he died.