Reward Increased In Norman Robbery

After a brush with death in a brazen robbery, the victim’s family is still searching for those responsible almost two years later.

Now, they've increased the reward offered in the case.

The victim does not want to be identified. He is still fearful after what happened to him.

“It comes in flashes of anxiety. Certain things can trigger it. Talking about it can trigger it. And knowing that they do know where to find me – it’s not a good feeling,” he explained.

The victim said on he was home alone on September 9, 2015 at the University Greens Apartments in Norman when two black males, about 20 years old, came through his door.

One of them reportedly pointed a gun at the victim.

And the victim said he froze and then followed their every order. He got down on the ground, where they tied him up. And the whole time, the handgun was on his head as the suspect threatened to shoot.

After rummaging quickly through rooms and patting down the victim, he said they threatened him again and told him to stay still. They said they’d be back.

But about a minute after they left, he decided to break free of his ties and run for help.

The robbers didn't return and since then police have been tirelessly chasing down leads.

A reward was first offered for $7,000, but the victim's family just upped the amount to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

He hopes that offering more money and sharing the painful experience will help finally get these guys off the streets.

“From what I went through, I wouldn’t want that on anyone else,” he said.

The suspects made off with $2,000 worth of property.

The suspect with the gun is depicted in the sketch. The second suspect reportedly had a white cloth over his face and he wore sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the sketch or the robbery can go to normancrimestoppers.org for information on how to submit an anonymous tip via text, email or phone.

Information that leads to an arrest could results in a $10,000 cash reward.