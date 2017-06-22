OKC Woman Cleared In Connection With Tuttle Crime

A South Oklahoma City woman has been cleared by police, a month after a Tuttle man accused her of serious crimes.

Tuttle Police say they no longer believe Sharita Reynolds, 36, burglarized and vandalized her ex-boyfriend’s home on May 28.

Doug Mercer, 42, told police Reynolds also stole $20,000 in Mercer’s supposed casino gambling winnings from his home.

Now, Tuttle Police tell News 9 Mercer is being investigated for filing a false police report and insurance fraud.

“I feel I was very humiliated, very embarrassed for my kids,” Reynolds said from her Attorney Tony Coleman’s office Thursday evening. “This could happen to anybody. I would just encourage anyone who’s innocent of something, who has been accused, just do what you can do to get your word out and try to clear your name.”

Attorney Tony Coleman says his client has been severely wronged. “This is one of those instances where the results of a good and thorough investigation, the evidence of which led them away from Ms. Reynolds.”

Doug Mercer had no comment when News 9 reached him Thursday afternoon.