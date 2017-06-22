NBA Draft: Former OSU Guard Jawun Evans Headed To Los Angeles Cl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NBA Draft: Former OSU Guard Jawun Evans Headed To Los Angeles Clippers

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
BROOKLYN, New York -

Former Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans is headed to Los Angeles.

The Clippers traded with the 76ers for the No. 39 pick in the draft to select Evans.

Evans, who left OSU after spending two years in Stillwater, was named an All-Big 12 First Team guard after averaging 19.2 points and 6.4 assists per game this past season. 

