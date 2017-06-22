Authorities Identify Victim In Garvin County Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Authorities Identify Victim In Garvin County Homicide

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
GARVIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities have identified a man found dead in his pickup in rural Garvin County as 41-year-old Robert Leon Deal III, of Healdton, Oklahoma.

An oil worker found Deal dead inside the pickup at the entrance of an oil lease located four miles west of State Highway 74 on County Road 1690, to the southeast of the town of Katie, Oklahoma.

An exact cause of death has not yet been released, but authorities say there were “obvious signs of trauma consistent with homicide.”

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Garvin County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate this case. No arrests have been made.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
