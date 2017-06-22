Quiet Evening Expected Across The State Thursday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Quiet Evening Expected Across The State Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another quiet evening across the area with some high-level clouds and temperatures falling into the upper 70’s by late Thursday.

A few showers and storms could slip into NW Oklahoma by late Thursday evening. But just like the last two evenings, the storms will be weakening and falling apart by the time they reach the state. Overnight lows will be warm with a south breeze and plenty of humidity in the 70’s.

Relief heads our way on Friday with a cold front that will swing through the state bringing in cooler temperatures for the weekend. There will be plenty of clouds and rain chances across the state. Rain and storm chances will be spotty at best during the daytime hours, but will increase especially across southern Oklahoma by Friday night.

Severe weather chances look very low, but some spotty heavier rains are possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with an increasing north wind through the Friday.

This weekend, we’ll see decreasing clouds on Saturday with a refreshing north breeze with highs in the 70’s and 80’s. By Sunday, the humidity slowly starts to creep back with highs in the 80’s.

By early next week, we’ll back in the summer pattern with sunny, hot and humid weather each day.

