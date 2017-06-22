Oklahoma Scientists Develop New Tools To Study Earthquake Activi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Scientists Develop New Tools To Study Earthquake Activity

Scientists with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and Oklahoma Geological Survey have made large strides in the race to understand the relationship between oil and gas production and seismic activity.

The OCC was in the process of launching its OWSM tool when last year's major Pawnee earthquake struck. The tool has since gone online, helping visualize injection well sites and their proximity to earthquakes.

