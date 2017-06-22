Arraignment Of Former Perry Teacher's Aid Postponed

The scheduled arraignment hearing of a former Perry Public School teacher's aid was postponed Thursday.

Arnold Cowen, 86, is accused of molesting children and possessing child pornography.

Cowen appeared in court Thursday afternoon for an arraignment hearing but did not enter a plea. The judge said the state needed to file an amended charge and rescheduled the arraignment for Sept. 22.

The decision was based on evidence that came out during the preliminary hearing held in May.

The victims' attorney Cameron Spradling attended the hearing.

"Outside of the community, forensic experts were called in to go through his computer," said Spradling. "They found some disturbing images, hundreds of images. They also found child porn videos."

The district attorney will now amend the charges from possessing child pornography to aggravated child pornography, which carries a harsher punishment. Cowen also facing 20 counts of child molestation.

"The judge has given the district attorney an opportunity to amend and go through transcripts and add additional charges, too," said Spradling.

Now, the community of Perry and the victims will have to wait until Sept. to hear Cowen's plea of guilty or not guilty.

The prosecution also asked for a $1 million bond to be set, but the judge denied the request stating Cowen has deep ties to the community and is not a flight risk.