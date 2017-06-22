Neighbors Upset Over Proposed OKC School Closure

Parents and community members in northwest OKC says they were given no notice about a plan to close an elementary school, just 5 weeks before classes begin.

In a news release, Oklahoma City Public Schools calls North Highland Elementary a school in “crisis" with a "negative culture."

Right now, there are only four core teachers who have signed up to return to the school of 358 students.

The district wants to close the school for a year and have students go to nearby Britton Elementary. The district thinks it can find a long term solution for North Highland Elementary, which is near N. Robinson and Wilshire avenues, while its closed.

“The school district yet again keeps making promises to the people who I represent and keeps breaking those promises,” says OKC City Councilman John Pettis.

The school received nearly $5 million in MAPS money and a gym inside the school just opened.

Long time volunteers at the school fear what could become of the neighborhood if the school is closed.

"If the school closes, you think we are seeing problems now, It will be even more devastation,” says Linda Finley, who has volunteered at North Highland Elementary for years.

The proposal will be heard by the school board on Monday.