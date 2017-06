The OSBI is investigating an incident in Millerton in which a McCurtain County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies encountered Daniel Valenzuela, 37, while responding to a domestic altercation call. Police say Valenzuela forced himself into a home, armed with a knife. When police arrived, they instructed Valenzuela to drop the knife but Valenzuela ignored commands, "reportedly threatened officers with the knife and advanced toward them," an OSBI release stated. The release also says only one officer shot Valenzuela.

Valenzuela was taken to the hospital where he later died from the gunshot wound.