Sweet Mini's Donut Shop Opens Friday In NW OKC

A new "Mini" donut shop opens its doors near Quail Springs Mall this Friday.

Sweet Mini's Donut Company is located at 14600 N. Pennsylvania Avenue offers a variety of hand-crafted donuts, that can be turned into sundaes, shakes or malts at your choosing. Sweet Mini's is the first brick-and-mortar gourmet topped mini donut shoppe in Oklahoma.

The company said their donuts are freshly made, customizable, and made in front of each customer.

In a fast-paced world full of giant foods, Sweet Mini's are the perfect little creations to satisfy the sweet tooth without tipping the sugar scale to overload, relax with a cup of Elemental coffee, enjoy the whimy and watch the donut show, said Leah Roberts of Sweet Mini's.

The shop's Grand Opening celebration will be held starting at 10:00 a.m. From 10:00 am until 3:00 p.m. the company is also giving away hourly prizes. Customers must check-in on social media and share a selfie to enter.

For more information, visit Sweet Mini's website.

