Senators Eager To See Health Care Bill For The First Time - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Senators Eager To See Health Care Bill For The First Time

WASHINGTON -

Senate Republicans are expected to soon release their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the first time voters and most senators have seen the plan.

Some details of the plan were published by the Washington Post late Wednesday.

The bill is largely similar to the House version but the Senate cuts off Medicaid expansion more gradually than the House. Also, it would enact deeper long-term cuts to the health care program for low-income Americans.

A spokesperson for Sen. James Lankford's said he has yet to see the bill "but he looks forward to reading it in full whenever it is released. All senators will have the opportunity to read, debate, and amend the bill. And every Oklahoman will have time to read the bill."

Sen. Jim Inhofe's office did not want to comment at this time but will once the plan is released.

A vote on the plan is expected before Independence Day.

