Home Grocery Delivery "Instacart" Launches In OKC

A new grocery delivery service is available for Oklahoma City and surrounding city residents starting Thursday.

"Instacart" offers families same-day deliveries in as little as one hour. The service is paired with grocery store chains, Homeland, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers and Petco.

The delivery area covers over 300,000 households in The Village, Edmond, Norman, Moore, Del City, Midwest City, Bethany, Yukon, Piedmont, Tuttle, Bridge Creek, Newcastle, Blanchard, Mustang, Union City, Valley Brook, Smith Village, Forest Park, Warr Acres, Goldsby Hall Park and Witcher.

Instacart also said customers are being offered a free one year subscription of Instacart Express for unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35. Resident have until 7/15 to sign up.

To learn more, visit Instacart's website by clicking here.