OU Safety Will Sunderland Charged With Felony Burglary

OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued on a misdemeanor complaint for concealing stolen property.

Sunderland, who was suspended indefinitely from the football team earlier this week, posted $2,000 bond and was released from jail on Wednesday.

The former Midwest City Bomber is accused stealing gaming consoles and equipment from Headington Hall on OU's campus.

Sunderland was likely to start at safety for the Sooners this upcoming season.