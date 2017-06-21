Thunder Draft History Since 2008 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Draft History Since 2008

The NBA draft has been a huge part of the Thunder's success since the organization relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008. Here's a look back at Sam Presti's draft history since the summer the team arrived in OKC. 

2016

Rd 1 Pk 11: Domantas Sabonis (Gonzaga)

2015

Rd 1 Pk 14: Cameron Payne (Murray State)

Rd 2 Pk 48: Dakari Johnson (Kentucky)

2014

Rd 1 Pk 21: Mitch McGary (Michigan)

Rd 1 Pk 29: Josh Huestis (Stanford)

2013

Rd 1 Pk 12: Steven Adams (Pittsburgh)

Rd 1 Pk 29: Archie Goodwin (Kentucky) - traded to GSW

Rd 2 Pk 32: Alex Abrines (Spain)

2012

Rd 1 Pk 28: Perry Jones (Baylor)

2011

Rd 1 Pk 24: Reggie Jackson (Boston College)

2010

Rd 1 Pk 18: Eric Bledsoe (Kentucky) - traded to LAC

Rd 1 Pk 21: Craig Brackins (Iowa State) - traded to NOP

Rd 1 Pk 26: Quincy Pondexter (Washington) -  traded to NOP

Rd 2 Pk 51: Magnum Rolle (LA Tech) - traded to IND

2009

Rd 1 Pk 3: James Harden (Arizona State)

Rd 1 Pk 25: Rodrique Beaubois (France) - traded to DAL

2008 (Sonics)

Rd 1 Pk 4: Russell Westbrook (UCLA)

Rd 1 Pk 24: Serge Ibaka (Congo)

Rd 2 Pk 32: Walter Sharpe (Alabama Birmingham) - traded to DET

Rd 2 Pk 46: Trent Plaisted (BYU-Hawaii) - traded to DET

Rd 2 Pk 50: DeVon Hardin (California)

Rd 2 Pk 56: Sasha Kaun (Kansas) - traded to CLE

