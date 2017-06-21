Premature Baby Witnesses Parents' Wedding

A baby boy, who was born 10 weeks premature on June 11 at OU Children’s Hospital, got to witness his parents’ wedding on Wednesday.

Kristi and Matt Foster tied the knot on the one-year anniversary of their first date.

The couple planned to get married at a ceremony in El Reno, but held the ceremony in the chapel of OU Children’s Hospital instead.

Kristi Foster said her son — who they have named Robert “Dutch” Foster — has had struggle, but he’s fighting through it.

“As a mother, it’s hard to see your child go through something like that, and not being able to do anything other than pray a lot of prayer, a lot of faith, a lot of family,” she said.

Little Dutch’s great-great-grandmother Luddie Davis, 91, was also able to be at Wednesday’s wedding ceremony.

“Well, it’s the first time I got to see him. He’s real tiny, but he’s perfect in my eyesight and in God’s sight,” she said Wednesday afternoon.

OU Children's said the little “Dutchman” will have to stay in the hospital for another month in case any more issues arise.