Premature Baby Witnesses Parents' Wedding - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Premature Baby Witnesses Parents' Wedding

Posted: Updated:
A baby boy, who was born 10 weeks premature on June 11 at OU Children’s Hospital, got to witness his parents’ wedding on Wednesday. A baby boy, who was born 10 weeks premature on June 11 at OU Children’s Hospital, got to witness his parents’ wedding on Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A baby boy, who was born 10 weeks premature on June 11 at OU Children’s Hospital, got to witness his parents’ wedding on Wednesday.  

Kristi and Matt Foster tied the knot on the one-year anniversary of their first date.  

The couple planned to get married at a ceremony in El Reno, but held the ceremony in the chapel of OU Children’s Hospital instead.  

Kristi Foster said her son — who they have named Robert “Dutch” Foster — has had struggle, but he’s fighting through it.

“As a mother, it’s hard to see your child go through something like that, and not being able to do anything other than pray a lot of prayer, a lot of faith, a lot of family,” she said.  

Little Dutch’s great-great-grandmother Luddie Davis, 91, was also able to be at Wednesday’s wedding ceremony.

“Well, it’s the first time I got to see him. He’s real tiny, but he’s perfect in my eyesight and in God’s sight,” she said Wednesday afternoon.  

OU Children's said the little “Dutchman” will have to stay in the hospital for another month in case any more issues arise.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.