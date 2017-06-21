Moore Police Looking To Track Down Air Force Veteran

Moore Police are trying to solve a mystery but it's not what you might expect.

A suitcase that's been tucked away in the evidence room is now getting a second look because of what was found inside.

Police say they discovered quite the paper trail on a U-S Air Force Veteran inside the suitcase.

An anonymous person found the suitcase in the 1700 block of McAlpine in 2012 and turned into a manager at a nearby trailer park.

Moore Police have been trying to locate the rightful owner ever since.

"No idea how this ended up on the side of the road but someone is missing it," Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said.

Police posted some of the contents to social mediasince it has helped them identify people in the recent past.

The suitcase is full of military records and pictures in the name of Sillvester Lee Carpenter.

Carpenter retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1963.

One certificate illustrated Carpenter's many missions that were completed in North Korea, according to police.

The records also indicate Carpenter lived in Moore for only a part of the 1960s but where he went from there remains a mystery.

"Locating this person has not been as easy you might think," Lewis said.