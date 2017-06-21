Former OKC Municipal Worker Accused Of Violating Protection Order

A former Oklahoma City municipal workers president was arrested again Wednesday.

William Bryles was taken into custody for allegedly violating the protection order of a woman he’s accused of raping.

Bryles, the long-time municipal union president, was arrested last summer for allegedly embezzling $15,000 from the union. Investigators said they discovered the embezzlement while investigating a rape case.

Shannon Nealy, a 9-1-1 dispatcher and former union secretary accused Bryles of drugging and raping her in 2005 and has since gone public with her assault accusations as well as the harassment and stalking she said followed.

"I have had to call 911 multiple times for violations of the court ordered VPO," Nealy wrote in a recent essay she provided to News 9.

According to the most recent charges, Bryles sent Nealy an Instagram friend request which was a violation of the protection order.

According to police records, Bryles has been accused of rape three times, but has never been charged for those crimes.

News 9’s attempts to contact Bryles' attorney were unsuccessful.