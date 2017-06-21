Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Rollover Wreck In Far NW OKC

Emergency crews responded to a of a multi-vehicle rollover crash with injuries, in far northwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene on Northwest Expressway near County Line Rd. The crash involved three vehicles, with one of the vehicles ending upside down in the middle of Expressway.

Authorities have shut down the westbound lanes of NW Expressway while crews work the scene. EMSA was called to the scene. No word yet on the total number of injuries or the severity.

